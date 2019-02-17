A rainy winter in San Diego means wild and wonderful mushrooms. For anyone curious about these fascinating fungi, join us as the San Diego Mycological Society Presents the 21st Annual Fungus Fair.

The event will showcase the most beautiful, the most dreadful and the most edible mushrooms that San Diego County has to offer. Join mushroom experts and enthusiasts for a day of mushroom identification, cooking demonstrations, lectures and vendors. This is a family friendly event that will include a children’s corner to encourage your little ones to get curious too!

Learn more at www.sdmyco.org