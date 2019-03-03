27th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic to Benefit Children with Physical Deformities

Local nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts will host its 27th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic on March 3-4, 2019 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, 15150 San Dieguito Road, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. The event will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, best known for his role in “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

The Fresh Start 27th Annual Golf Classic will kick off on Sunday, March 3rd at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception, dinner party and live/silent auction. On Monday, March 4th, each participating foursome will be paired with a celebrity or professional athlete for a day of golf. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the shotgun start is at 11 a.m. Both events will take place at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

Our goal is to raise $200,000 so we can help more deserving families access free medical services,” said Fresh Start CEO Shari Brasher. “Every dollar raised will go directly to our medical program to give children with physical deformities, including those with common conditions that cause low-self esteem, the gift of reconstructive surgery and related healthcare services.”

The event will fulfill Fresh Start’s mission of providing life changing surgery, dental work, laser treatments and speech therapy to disadvantaged children suffering with various physical deformities.

“It is truly a wonderful thing to give kids with physical deformities a fresh start in life,” said 27th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Host Alfonso Ribeiro. “A day of golf can transform into making a difference that will impact someone’s lifetime.”

Celebrity weekend attendees include: Tina Mickelson, Aaron Pollock, Rob Heidger, Brian Sullivan, Chris Hale, Derek Smith, Gary Hudson, Hank Bauer, John Garland, Michael Haynes, Pete Shaw, Sam Scarber, Charles Dimry and Bob Brasher.

Fresh Start is still seeking sponsors as well as golfers for the event. For more information on sponsorship packages or to register, contact Events and Development Manager Tracy White at tracy@freshstart.org or 760-448-2019.