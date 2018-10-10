San Diego Ocean Planning Partnership Open House

The San Diego Ocean Planning Partnership (SDOPP) invites the public to attend an Open House to learn more about the SDOPP and the recently released Draft Preliminary Assessment Report. The Open House is an opportunity for stakeholders and members of the public to ask questions and provide comment on the Draft Preliminary Assessment Report, which is available for feedback until Oct. 19, 2018. This feedback will help the SDOPP better understand the ocean space and the relationship between users and uses. A final Preliminary Assessment Report is anticipated to be complete at the end of 2018.

The SDOPP is a collaborative pilot project between the California State Lands Commission and the Port of San Diego. Throughout this pilot project, the SDOPP intends to learn about the ocean space offshore of San Diego County through robust and transparent public engagement and data collection.

More information on the SDOPP and Ocean Planning Open House can be found on our website.