San Diego Opera Partners With The Enchanted Tail

Original 40-minute opera for young audiences to have free performance Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:30 PM

Greek Amphitheatre, Point Loma Nazarene University 3900 Lomaland Dr, San Diego, CA 92106

San Diego Opera is proud to partner with The Enchanted Tail to present a free, family-friendly, 40-minute English language opera with piano on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at The Greek Amphitheatre on the campus of Point Loma Nazarene University (3900 Lomaland Dr, San Diego, CA 92106) starting at 1:30 PM. The event will begin at 1:30 PM with an art show and animal watercolors for children. The performance will start at 2 PM. The Enchanted Tail is delightful story of a princess and a fox with music from famous operas written by Mozart, Verdi, Rossini and more, with new English lyrics to tell an enchanting story that will appeal to children of all ages. The Enchanted Tail is the creation of former San Diego Opera chorister, Victoria Robertson and San Diego Opera Performing Artist Bernardo Bermudez.

“I think there is a very strong desire to have music and live theatrical performances available for kids and families,” shares creator Victoria Robertson. This is especially true since there is less and less music education in the schools. In a world of digital technology and pop music, it is nice to keep culturing children by exposing them to classical music which, in turn, can enhance their math, language, and social skills. I think we have really achieved that with The Enchanted Tail.

Entrance to The Enchanted Tail are free and no reservations are required. Seating is first-come first-served. There is ample free parking on the Point Loma Nazarene University campus. The Greek Amphitheatre is a sunny outdoor venue, so please bring plenty of sunscreen, water, and hats. Feel free to bring a picnic lunch, blankets or cushions to sit on and enjoy the music and the view.

https://www.enchantedtail.com/

619-370-9896

hello@enchantedtail.com