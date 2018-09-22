The San Diego Pancakes & Booze Art Show

San Diego -- Batter sizzles, beer foams, and bare flesh is slathered in paint as gawkers look on. Indie musicians and DJs thunder sound waves off the canvas-lined, graffiti-strewn walls. Revelers stuff their faces with endless pancakes.

What is this, some type of hipster themed IHOP? A Lady Gaga video? Bansky’s mom’s basement? Nah, it’s the Pancakes & Booze Art Show – the hottest pop-up traveling art event in all the land.

This is no stuffy wine-and-cheese, someone-gag-me-with-a-cocktail-napkin gallery. It’s an innovative reimagining of the art show concept, as DIY art movement mayhem. Up-and-coming artists strut and sell their stuff in a freeverse, electric funhouse of mayhem.

You know you want to come, right? Hit me up so we can talk about ways to convince your editor to pay you to visit the show and maybe relax that no-alcohol-on-the-job policy. Hell, even bring your boss along If you like.

WHAT: Pancakes & Booze Art Show: Over 50 emerging artists showcasing their hottest work in a Warhol-style, anything-goes, massive warehouse environment--live music, body painting, multimedia displays, and FREE pancakes! The show originated in 2009 in Los Angeles and since has popped up more than 300 times in over 35 cities around the world. Each show draws as many as 3000 guests throughout the night.

WHEN: 7:00 PM - 1:00 AM, September 22nd, 2018

WHERE: 57 Degrees, 1735 Hancock St, San Diego, California 92101