San Diego Potters / Japanese Influences Opening Reception

Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101

February 3 , 2017 – April 30, 2017

Opening Reception: Friday, February 3, 4: 30 – 6:30, Exhibition Hall

$5.00 includes the Garden entrance Fee

RSVP: Emiko Scudder, 619-232-2784 or registrar@niwa.org

The Japanese Friendship Garden presents an exhibition of work by members of the San Diego Potters' Guild highlighting the influence of Japanese ceramics, historical and contemporary, on the work they do today. Like studio potters everywhere, Guild members borrow Japanese forms, techniques, and glazes, and find inspiration in the characteristically Japanese embrace of nature, its accidents and imperfections. San Diego Potters / Japanese Influences explores how millennia of Japanese ceramic history live on in contemporary San Diego studios.

Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101

