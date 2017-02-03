San Diego Potters / Japanese Influences

Japanese Friendship Garden San Deigo 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101

In partnership with the San Diego Potters' Guild, the Japanese Friendship Garden is proud to present an exhibition that highlights Guild members and the influence of Japanese ceramics! Like studio potters everywhere, Guild members borrow various Japanese techniques and find inspiration in the characteristically Japanese embrace of nature (along with its accidents and imperfections). San Diego Potters / Japanese Influences explores how millennia of Japanese ceramic history live on in contemporary San Diego studios.

Public Opening Reception - $5.00

Wine & Hors d'oeuvres

Friday, February 3, 2017

4:30pm - 6:30pm

Balboa Park

6192322721

