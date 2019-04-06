San Diego Race for Autism Superhero 5K

Be a SUPERHERO for Autism! Join us in celebrating 15 years of making a difference and changing the futures for thousands with autism in San Diego at the RACE FOR AUTISM SUPERHERO 5K. Grab your cape and run or walk through the heart of beautiful Balboa Park kick off Autism Awareness Month in heroic style on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Help NFAR continue to change lives and sign up today. 100% of Race donations support San Diego autism programs, services, and hundreds of local classrooms.

Featuring a SUPERHERO 5K chip timed run, 5K walk or 1-mile Family Fun Walk, scenic Balboa Park course, educational resource fair, children’s activities, music, commemorative medals, and t-shirts, capes for kids, prizes, refreshments and more! Costumes and strollers welcome!

Be a HERO for Autism, Race for Autism 2019!

Register today at raceforautism.org