Top reggae artists combined with a vegan festival – vibrations don’t get more positive than this! Food, Fashion, Chefs, Speakers, Fun!

San Diego Reggae Vegan Fest – with Headliner – Third World, celebrating 45 years as one of reggae’s most iconic legendary bands – co-starring The Movement and Yami Bolo, and featuring Iakopo, Empress Akua, Prime Livity, Jah Mikey, Quinto Sol, Lamour & the Mystik Band, and Sensi Trails – in the most amazingly awesome music, food, health, environment, and animal-loving festival ever, including mind-blowing speakers, health professionals, authors, activists, athletes, chefs and a beer & wine garden!

Our Reggae Vegan Fests are a commitment to “One Love, All Species”, for the animals, for human health, for environmental sustainability…Reggae Vegan Fest IS TRUE TO THE ROOTS OF REGGAE AS ONLY ITAL CAN BE! ITAL = VEGAN! The word ITAL was created in Jamaica in the 1930’s, the decade before the word VEGAN! The thinking in Jamaica at that time was that life force – “livity” – cannot be nourished by animal bodies and excretions… higher thinking, true wisdom!

*A GOOD KARMA BONUS*

Every Ticket You Buy Feeds 10 Hungry Children thru Our Partnership with FOOD FOR LIFE GLOBAL!

https://www.ReggaeVeganFest.com