Calling all friends, families, foodies, and fanatics alike- You are cordially invited to a deal so delicious, you’ll be grabbing your plate for seconds (or in San Diego Restaurant Week’s case—thirds!) Created to unite the curious, the hungry and the talented, San Diego Restaurant Week returns Sunday, September 23rd, through Sunday, September 30th, to take your taste buds on an edible extravaganza like never before. (And yes, it is just as good as it sounds.) For these 8 days only, restaurants throughout San Diego County will offer exclusive prix-fixe menu options to introduce you to some of the best California-based cuisine.

Varying by restaurant, the options will include three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15 or $20 per person. Whether you’re looking to try a new restaurant, type of taste, or you’re just craving some good grub, this foodie-favorited week is the perfect time to take a culinary tour throughout the diverse and thriving food culture of San Diego. And with over 180 participating restaurants spanning across the county from the South Bay to East County and to the borders of Oceanside and Fallbrook to the north, you’re sure to find all your favorite flavors.

Dine with over 150,000 diners and treat yourself to an experience that extends far beyond the dinner plate as delicious food sets the scene to eat, laugh and share! Create your week to remember with San Diego Restaurant Week. Tickets are not necessary for this delectable week of discounted dining, but reservations are highly recommended! Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com for more information, including a list of participating restaurants, or to make your reservations in advance!