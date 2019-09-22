SAN DIEGO. Calif. – You love San Diego Restaurant Week for the chance to try new flavors and visit old favorites, all while enjoying unbeatable deals from top eateries throughout the county. This edible extravaganza has become a highly anticipated tradition in the community because it isn’t just about delicious food and drinks, it’s about creating satisfying moments for you to remember beyond the dinner plate. And what’s more satisfying than having things go YOUR WAY? This September, SDRW invites you to create your own flavor on Restaurant Week! Now you can enjoy more adventure at every restaurant during the tastiest week of the year with custom deals crafted by each participating restaurant. Enjoy the same price points you’ve come to love, but with unique offerings every place you go!

That means you can:

• Taste more of San Diego with new fast causal restaurants, cafes and bakeries now participating.

• Save more with new deals that include drinks, appetizers and more pairings, in addition to the classic 3-course menu offerings.

• Enjoy more opportunities to take advantage of the week from brunches to lunches and fancy dinners to quick winners.

Indulge in the same delicious deals with more adventure as San Diego Restaurant Week returns from Sunday, September 22nd through Sunday, September 29th, with over 180 participating restaurants throughout San Diego County offering exclusive Make-It-Your-Way menus with three-course prix-fixe dinner prices at $20, $30, $40, $50 or $60 per person and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch prices at $10, $15, $20 or $25 per person. It’s Your Week to Remember—make it your way!

For more information, visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com or call 619.233.5008.