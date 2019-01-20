San Diego Restaurant Week at The Westgate Hotel

The Westgate Hotel 1055 2nd Ave , San Diego, California 92101

Celebrate San Diego Restaurant Week at The Westgate Hotel. Executive Chef Fabrice Hardel has specially crafted exquisite lunch and dinner menus for gourmets to enjoy a fine culinary experience during this special week. Lunch will be served from 11 AM – 2:30 PM and dinner from 5 PM – 9 PM in the Westgate Room. Reservations can be made by calling (619) 238-1818 or visiting https://www.westgatehotel.com/activities/hotel-events/san-diego-restaurant-week/.

View Map
619-238-1818
