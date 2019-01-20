The 15th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week returns Sunday, January 20th through Sunday, January 27th, 2019 for an edible extravaganza to ring in the New Year! This foodie-favorited week is the perfect time to take a culinary tour throughout the diverse and thriving food culture of San Diego. With over 180 participating restaurants offering prix-fixe menu options throughout San Diego County, you’re sure to find the perfect place to satisfy any craving.

Over 180 participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15 or $20 per person. The participating restaurants span across the county from the South Bay to East County and to the borders of Oceanside and Fallbrook to the north.

Create warm memories with loved ones that will keep you smiling for a lifetime. Don’t just eat and drink like any other week—indulge until your heart’s content with everything San Diego has to offer. It’s Your Week to Remember!

Tickets are not necessary for this delectable week of discounted dining, but reservations are recommended! Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com for more information.