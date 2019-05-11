This spring, get outside and enjoy nature during San Diego River Days. This annual event includes a full calendar of interactive, family-friendly activities, such as hikes, bike rides, bird walks, animal tracking adventures, tours, workshops, street fairs and more. The calendar will also include plenty of opportunities for environmental community service, a great way to get a Letter of Appreciation (or two)!

Over two weekends, May 11-12 and May 18-19, the San Diego River Park Foundation and more than forty partner organizations have collaborated to put together a list of 59 fun, FREE activities for individuals, groups, and families. From Julian to Ocean Beach, and everywhere in between, this is your opportunity to get outside and celebrate OUR San Diego River!

RSVP REQUIRED. To view a full list of events and to RSVP, visit www.sdriverdays.org

Spaces are filling up fast, RSVP to reserve your spot today!