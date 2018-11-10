San Diego River Estuary Cleanup

Come join us at our Estuary Clean & Green event! The San Diego River Estuary is a critically important 330 acre wildlife area with habitat for many sensitive species, including endangered birds that nest in the estuary, like the Ridgway’s Rail and the California Least Tern. Over 100 different species of birds use this area as a rest area along the Pacific Flyway during their yearly migrations between Alaska and Mexico.

Please join us as we work to remove trash and debris from this unique habitat. We will be working on both sides of the river on a three-mile stretch from Dog Beach to the upper estuary near Friars Rd.

This event is open to volunteers of all ages, but volunteers under the age of 16 must come with an adult. Closed-toed shoes are required. Sun protection, water and a snack are highly recommended. Community service hours can be verified. Groups of up to 30 people are welcome if space allows.

Teams, groups, families and individuals are all encouraged to attend this special event that only occurs twice a year. To learn more or to RSVP please email volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call 619-297-7380.

We look forward to seeing you out there!