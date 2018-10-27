San Diego’s Spooktacular Fall Party & Haunted House

Thousands of kids and families will celebrate fall at The Super Dentists’ 19th Annual Spooktacular Halloween Party in Eastlake. Last year, 3,000 San Diegans attended the 3-hour event.

The spooky fun party will include:

- Costume contest

- Carnival games

- Live Music

- Face painting

- Balloon Artists

- Local Vendors

- Jumpies

- Games

The event will also include an educational haunted house, which teaches kids how scary it can be if they don’t take care of their teeth! And, spooky actors add to the scare inside the haunted house.

Haunted House storyline: Cavitar, the evil villain, has taken over the office. He believes that sugar should take over the universe. The haunted house will be an educational experience, showcasing a lifetime of poor dental hygiene, with connections to heart disease.