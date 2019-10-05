San Diego Sake Day

Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101

Join us in friendship, food, and drink for the second year with Setting Sun Sake, featuring local breweries as well as other North American sake breweries - KANPAI!

Setting Sun Sake is leveling up the "Fall Garden Party" at the Japanese Friendship Garden this year to celebrate, not only our fellow local craft industry folks, but also International Sake Day!

Things to look forward to:

• Other fellow American sake breweries

• New and returning local craft beer, cyder, mead and wine maker's

• Local chefs dishing out tasty treats to pair with all the delicious beverages

• Exhibitions and performance from local groups (i.e. Genbu Daiko, martial arts performances, food demos, local artists)

Info

Food & Drink
Balboa Park, Downtown
619-232-2721
