San Diego Scottish Highland Games

Experience the wonder, and traditions of Scotland, at home in California. The Event runs Saturday June 22 - Sunday June 23, at Brengle Terrace Park in Vista, CA, 9am-5pm both days. Tickets can be purchased at the gates, and range from $5-$15, with a discount for senior citizens, and military members.

Guests will enjoy action with our Heavy Athletics competition, where men and women participate in a series of challenges, throwing heavy objects (most notably, the Caber Toss) in a show of strength and grit.

Be sure to also check out our Highland Dance competition, Bagpipe & Drum bands, whisky tasting, and the Sheepdog Trials. You’ll find a wonderful variety of vendors, specializing in Celtic, and British goods, if shopping is more of your thing.

After visiting our Scottish Clans booths and learning more about your ancestral roots, enjoy an authentic meal, and a cold beverage in our shaded beer garden, where we’ll have live music all day, both days.

To learn more about our other activities, and ticketing information, visit SDHighlandGames.org