47th Annual San Diego Serbian Festival Saturday October 12, 2019 SAN DIEGO, CA – The47th Annual San Diego Serbian Festival will take place on Saturday October12, 2019 from 11:00am to 11:00pm. Conveniently located near I-5 & Clairemont Dr. at 3025 DenverSt. in Bay Park. Admission: Adults $3.00, MilitaryFREE, 12 & under FREE…

Serbian culture is centered on its Orthodox Christian faith, food, and music. Many Americans have come to savor the flavor of Serbian food. Attendees will been enjoying some of their favorites such as burek (pastry filled with meat orcheese), cevapcici (barbequed minced beef & pork sausage), raznjici (bbq grilled pork); plus a number of pastries (apple and cherry pita), baklava,walnut strudel, and Serbian Coffee (Serb version of espresso). In 2019, our popular Palachinke (Serbian crepes), will be offered in a new flavor, Rose Hip jam spread. Once again the featured regional salad will be Sopska Salata (similar to aGreek Salad). And again, back by popular demand is Sarma (Serbian Cabbage Rolls) for the2019 event…

The spirit of Serbian ethnic heritage is expressed and instilled throughdance, song, and music. Folklore danceperformances by the local Morava Folklore group exhibits the spirit of Serbian ethnic heritage. The ensembles’ primary goal is to present Serbian folklore in as original a form as possible in the context of the Serbian cultural mosaic. Morava prides itself on the perpetuation of authentic choreography and costume design, and on the preservation of Serbian ethnic heritage. Morava Folklore Group will be performing at3:00pm & 6:00pm. Additionally, two live bands will perform Serbian music throughout the day for the public to share inthe expression of Serbian culture through storytelling songs. St. George in SanDiego is said to be the only Church in North America that is completely covered in mosaic tile. Church tours will be offered at 2:00pm, and 7:00pm. Vespers/Evening Service will be held at 5:00pm.The tour will explain church architecture, worship, symbolism, and basic precepts of the Orthodox Christian faith. St. George uniquely has magnificentVenetian glass mosaics resplendent with color that covers the entire interior of the church. Similar architecture can only be viewed in southeastern Europe’s cathedrals and churches, but not inNorth America. Clergy and laity from all denominations are welcomed and encouraged to share in the tours. In August, St. George Serbian Orthodox Church celebrated the 50th anniversary of its consecration at its current location. The entire Serbian Orthodox Church world wide is celebrating 800 years of autocephaly or self-governing (1219-2019). These two historical milestones are being shared with our Southern California neighbors on October 12th withAbrahamic hospitality, delicious food and unforgettable entertainment. San Diego County is home to some 8,500 Serbian-Americans including a recent number of immigrants from the former Yugoslavia. St.George Serbian Orthodox Church is the oldest Serbian Church in San Diego founded in 1952, and is located at 3025 Denver St., San Diego, CA 92117. # # # #