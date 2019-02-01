San Diego Sierra Club - Sierra Talks

New Regional Botanical Discoveries, Resources, and Projects

Learn about some of the most recent new plant species found and described in our region, tools for better understanding the local flora, conservation-oriented tasks, and digital projects that include public participation. Much of our recent floristic knowledge and local botanical resources are a result of the San Diego County Plant Atlas project which was developed by and based at the San Diego Natural History Museum. This multi-year project was designed to improve scientific knowledge of regional plants through better documentation by using volunteers from the community (parabotanists) to properly survey, collect herbarium-quality voucher specimens, and record field data about plants in natural areas throughout the County.

The presenter is Jon P. Rebman, Ph.D. director of the San Diego County Plant Atlas project and Curator of Botany, San Diego Natural History Museum. He is a very active collector of scientific specimens with his personal collections numbering over 34,500. In respect to our region's extremely rare flora, Jon is currently conducting extensive botanical research via binational collaboration throughout the Baja California peninsula. Hear about the progress on this conservation project and see images of some of these “never been photographed before” plants.

