San Diego Sierra Club - Sierra Talks

HELP! San Diego Lifeguards to the Rescue

This presentation is a compelling comprehensive history of lifeguards along the San Diego Coast. It will follow the evolution and acceptance of the need for public safety and the development of agencies to provide that service. In the early pre-lifeguard years, citizens provided the aquatic rescues in bay and ocean. Later, private lifeguards were implemented at bathhouses along the coast, and finally, after a great tragedy, the City’s lifeguard service was created. From the ashes of tragic incidents has grown a dedicated professional service that sees its greatest gift being the ability to save another person’s life.

The presenter is Michael T. Martino who has served in every capacity as a lifeguard with California State Parks, including seasonal lifeguard, lifeguard peace officer, lifeguard supervisor, Public Safety Superintendent, and finally Aquatic Specialist, which is the Chief Lifeguard in the state park system. Michael taught English in San Diego high schools while working seasonally as a lifeguard. He has a Master’s Degree in Rhetoric and the Teaching of Writing and was a report-writing instructor at the CSP’s Peace Officer Academy for over 10 years.

Sierra Talks is a free event for members and the public, starting with refreshments and representatives from Chapter groups at 6:30pm and program at 7pm with discussion afterwards. Free parking under Trader Joe’s and Ralphs.