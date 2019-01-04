San Diego Sierra Club - Sierra Talks

On the Edge of Land and Sea

In the Rocky Intertidal Zone at Cabrillo National Monument, one of the most extreme ecosystems on earth, plants and animals are tested every day. From the crashing waves on the shore at high tide to the desiccating wind and sun when the water recedes, this is an environment characterized by stress. If anything is to survive such a barrage of natural pressures, preparation is essential. Some creatures have chosen to hunker down and build strongholds in the form of hard shells and coverings. Others deal with the hazards brought on by predators utilizing claws and spines. Regardless of the tests that arise, those who live in this area have developed tools or “adaptations” for success -- because here passing the test could mean your very survival.

Join Alex Warneke to learn all about the amazing and unique animals that call the Rocky Intertidal home.Alex recently served as a Ranger and Science Communicator for the National Park Service, where she inspired thousands a year to love the watery world. She earned her Master’s degree in chemical ecology from San Diego State University and is a strong proponent of unconventional science communication for extending the broader impacts of science to the general public.

Sierra Talks is a free event for members and the public, starting with refreshments and representatives from Chapter groups at 6:30pm and program at 7pm with discussion afterwards. Free parking under Trader Joe’s and Ralphs.