San Diego Sings! Festival 2017

to Google Calendar - San Diego Sings! Festival 2017 - 2017-03-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Sings! Festival 2017 - 2017-03-25 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Sings! Festival 2017 - 2017-03-25 11:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Sings! Festival 2017 - 2017-03-25 11:00:00

Spreckels Organ Pavilion 1549 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

Presented by the Choral Consortium of San Diego, this free all-day choral festival on March 25, 2017 will take place at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in beautiful Balboa Park, with 22 San Diego area choirs each performing individually and all 1000 singers gathering together mid-day for a massed sing under the direction of Dr. David Chase.

Info

Spreckels Organ Pavilion 1549 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - San Diego Sings! Festival 2017 - 2017-03-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Sings! Festival 2017 - 2017-03-25 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Sings! Festival 2017 - 2017-03-25 11:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Sings! Festival 2017 - 2017-03-25 11:00:00