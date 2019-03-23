The San Diego Sings! Festival 2019, an all-day free event featuring performances by 22 choral groups and a massed choir of 1,000 voices, returns to Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park on Saturday, March 23, presented by the Choral Consortium of San Diego.

From 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 22 of San Diego’s finest and most diverse choral groups will perform, with each given a 12-minute slot to showcase its vocal offerings. At 2:00 p.m., all the choirs will join together on the organ pavilion stage, steps, and along the colonnades, for a massed choir sing of 1,000 voices conducted by Dr. Arlie Langager, Chair of the MiraCosta College Music Department and with the participation of Civic Organist Raul Prieto Ramirez. In addition to the massed choir sing, there will be two audience sing-along segments. (All times approximate and subject to change)