San Diego Summer Camp Fair at Balboa Park

If you're looking for the best summer day camps and sleepaway camp opportunities for your kids this year, you'll find everything you want and more at the San Diego Camp Fair taking place Saturday, February 23 at the Casa Del Prado in Balboa Park.

The San Diego Camp Fair is greater San Diego's best summer camp expo and the easiest and most convenient way for find a great camp for your child in 2019!

Attending the Camp Fair is the best opportunity for you to meet camp directors, camp counselors and other representatives from local and out-of-state camps in person while gathering brochures, asking questions, and learning about their programs face-to-face.

Over 50 of San Diego's top summer camps and programs are coming together to form a "one-stop-shop" to help you find the #1 summer program for your kids this year. Don't miss this fun, free, and informative summer camp expo event!