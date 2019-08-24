San Diego Summer Showcase
The Dancehouse 2180 Chatsworth Blvd 2180 Chatsworth Blvd, San Diego, California 92107
A unique night of dance, art, music, food, and laughter!
Come down and enjoy performances from: Fuego, Divas Dance Company, The Junkyard Dance Crew, Bite Dance Company, Southwestern College Dance Company, Kruciaal Element Dance Company, and The Rock Church's Catalyst Dance Ensemble Ministry!
Show starts at 7:00pm; doors open at 6:45pm
Presale tickets just $15: https://sandiegosummershowcase.eventbrite.com
At the door: $20 VIP $25
Caricature Portraits available from Caricature Party!
https://www.caricature.party
www.facebook.com/caricaturepartytime
@caricatureparty
Event coverage and cinematography provided by:
http://www.borrerosvisuals.com/