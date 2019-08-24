San Diego Summer Showcase

The Dancehouse 2180 Chatsworth Blvd 2180 Chatsworth Blvd, San Diego, California 92107

A unique night of dance, art, music, food, and laughter!

Come down and enjoy performances from: Fuego, Divas Dance Company, The Junkyard Dance Crew, Bite Dance Company, Southwestern College Dance Company, Kruciaal Element Dance Company, and The Rock Church's Catalyst Dance Ensemble Ministry!

Show starts at 7:00pm; doors open at 6:45pm

Presale tickets just $15: https://sandiegosummershowcase.eventbrite.com

At the door: $20 VIP $25

Caricature Portraits available from Caricature Party!

https://www.caricature.party

www.facebook.com/caricaturepartytime

@caricatureparty

Event coverage and cinematography provided by:

http://www.borrerosvisuals.com/

The Dancehouse 2180 Chatsworth Blvd 2180 Chatsworth Blvd, San Diego, California 92107
Dance
Ocean Beach, Point Loma
619-322-1015
