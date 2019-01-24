San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show Returns

The boat show is making a big splash this year featuring exciting land and in-water exhibits for boaters of every age. Making boat show history, Sun Country Yachts will debut an $8 million dollar luxury yacht by Ferretti Group.Due to the success of the boating economy, the boat show is sold out of exhibitor space.

The boat show features the largest display of new sailboats on the West Coast!

For the first time in any boat show, Sun County Yachts (new dealer for Ferretti Group America) will display Ferretti Yachts featuring a 50’ and 82’ Pershing MV – an $8 million dollar luxury yacht!

Tour over 200 new and pre-cruised sailboats and motor yachts

In-water and on land features include Motor Yachts, Catamarans, sailboats, kayaks, inflatables and more

Tremendous boats, ranging in massive size from 30 to 90-feet will be making their West Coast debut

Marine vendors and electronics with the latest and greatest nautical products and services

FREE interactive seminars that vary in topics ranging from skills training to guides on boating in Mexico

FREE boat rides on the San Diego Bay for all ages

Delicious food and drink sponsored by local vendors

$15.00 for adults. Children 12 & under, FREE. Military, EMTs, Police and Fire personnel are FREE on Thursday, January 24 and Friday, January 25 with valid ID

For more information, please call 619.497.5254 or visit www.bigbayboatshow.com