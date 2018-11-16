San Diego Symphony: Bernstein and his World
Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
We continue our celebration of Leonard Bernstein@100 with works inspired by him and written by close colleagues. The urban sophistication of Bernstein’s own The Age of Anxiety, which is structured as a concerto for piano with orchestra, contrasts with the pastoral nostalgia invoked by Aaron Copland’s American masterpiece, Appalachian Spring.
