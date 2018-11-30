San Diego Symphony: Mozart and Dvorak

Witold Lutosławski wrote his charming Polish folk music-based Little Suite in response to criticism of his First Symphony as being “too modern." Antonín Dvoŕák’s Sixth Symphony brought him international recognition, and shows his developed style following German traditional form infused with Czech folk melodies. Concertmaster Jeff Thayer performs Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s final violin concerto, which contains a hint of international influence in the final movement.