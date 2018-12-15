San Diego Symphony: Noel Noel
Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
Every holiday season there is just one activity for the family that makes the season feel especially joyful, and that's the San Diego Symphony's traditional celebration of the music of Christmas, including a sing-along for the whole audience! Treat yourself and your family to a celebration that is sure to fill your hearts and put a smile on your face. Associate Conductor Sameer Patel conducts the San Diego Symphony Orchestra in four performances you can choose from.
