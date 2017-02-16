San Diego Symphony Sensory Friendly Concert

The San Diego Symphony will perform sensory friendly Kinder Koncerts to provide the most enjoyable experience possible for children on the autism spectrum. There will be four performances, and a limit of 50 attendees per concert. All concerts in this series are free to attend and are generously sponsored by Linda and Shearn Platt.

The concerts, developed in collaboration with the Music Therapy Center of California and K.I.D.S. Therapy Associates, Inc., will offer flexible seating options, including sensory cushions and zones designated for sitting, standing and dancing, as well as comfortable lighting and lower volumes to accommodate visual and auditory sensitivities. Children will be encouraged to bring and wear noise-reduction headphones in case the music or ambient noise starts bothering them during the show.

Preparation prior to the child’s attendance is a critical step to ensure they are comfortable with this new, exciting Symphony experience. Resources will be emailed to families before the event, including a social story that tells families what the concert will be like in first person. A visual schedule, photos of performers and the venue will be posted online the day of the concerts, as well as recordings of the featured music.