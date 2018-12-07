San Diego Symphony: Vivaldi and Bach
Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
Renowned artist Avi Avital performs two well-known Baroque concertos on the mandolin in his Jacobs Masterworks debut with the San Diego Symphony. The juxtaposition of baroque with Russian masterworks, including tributes by Anton Arensky and Igor Stravinsky to Piotr Tchaikovsky, creates a rich textural contrast.
Info
Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Music
Downtown