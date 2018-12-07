San Diego Symphony: Vivaldi and Bach

Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101

Renowned artist Avi Avital performs two well-known Baroque concertos on the mandolin in his Jacobs Masterworks debut with the San Diego Symphony. The juxtaposition of baroque with Russian masterworks, including tributes by Anton Arensky and Igor Stravinsky to Piotr Tchaikovsky, creates a rich textural contrast.

Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
