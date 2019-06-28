San Diego Tattoo Invitational

San Diego Concourse 202 C St., San Diego, California 92101

The 2nd annual San Diego Tattoo Invitational is Southern California's premier tattoo convention. We've invited over 200 of the best tattooer to town. They are available to tattoo convention goers, so get your admission tickets and check our website sandiegotattooinvitational.com or instagram @sandiegotattooinvitational. (admission ticket prices do not count toward tattoo prices) Admission is $20 in Advance, $25 at the door. 3-day passes available for $50

Info

San Diego Concourse 202 C St., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Art
