San Diego Test Equipment Symposium

to Google Calendar - San Diego Test Equipment Symposium - 2018-10-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Test Equipment Symposium - 2018-10-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Test Equipment Symposium - 2018-10-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Test Equipment Symposium - 2018-10-16 10:00:00

Advanced Test Equipment Rentals 10427 Roselle St , San Diego, California 92121

Don't miss the 2018 San Diego Test Equipment Symposium as industry leading experts in device for EMC, consumer electronics, communication, electrical, semiconductor, medical, and many others, discuss ground-breaking technology, techniques and industry test standards. Meet with test equipment manufacturers and industry professionals that developed the equipment with your needs in mind, and get a first-hand look at the technology used in the labs and out in the fields.

Experience the 2018 San Diego Test Equipment Symposium for industry talks, manufacturer product demos, procurement and rental opportunities, networking, raffle prizes, and a complimentary lunch.

Visit www.atecorp.com/sdtes for more info

Info
Advanced Test Equipment Rentals 10427 Roselle St , San Diego, California 92121 View Map
Talks & Discussions
Sorrento Valley
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - San Diego Test Equipment Symposium - 2018-10-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Test Equipment Symposium - 2018-10-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Test Equipment Symposium - 2018-10-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Test Equipment Symposium - 2018-10-16 10:00:00