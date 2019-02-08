San Diego Tet Festival

Come make some great new memories Feb. 8 - 9 at the annual San Diego Tết Festival, a Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebration, in Mira Mesa.

The theme for this year's festival is Spring Memories — new ones, old ones — as spring is traditionally a time to spend with families and loved ones. A time where traditions of old get passed down to the new generation and a time for the younger generations to create some new traditions.

As always, the annual festival is free and full of games, prizes, authentic Vietnamese food, lion dancing, and entertainment, featuring high-quality musical acts, the Miss Vietnam of San Diego Pageant and a Cultural Village allows for direct immersion into Vietnamese culture.

The festival features vibrant decorations and fresh new replicas of Vietnamese monuments and landmarks in hopes of extending Vietnamese culture and beauty.

The festival is produced by the Vietnamese-American Youth Alliance (VAYA) and the Vietnamese Federation of San Diego.

Admission: Free

Festival Dates and Times:

Friday, Feb. 8: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 10: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m (carnival runs till 9 p.m)

Featuring other fun attractions:

- Lion Dancing all 3 days

- A New Cultural Village

- Beer Garden

- Full Carnival Rides

- Golden Voice contest and Dancing contests for cash prizes

- Game Booth with prizes

- 2 stages with non-stop entertainment from A-list singers/artists as well as local artists in San Diego

- Food vendors with variety of foods from cultures all around the world

- Children's games and activities

- Petting zoo

- "Lucky Red Envelope": Traditional Money Giving for luck during Opening Ceremony with city councils, officials, and the city mayor!

For more information, visit sdtet.com.