San Diego Toastmasters 7 Open House
Normal Heights Community Center 4649 Hawley Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92116
Be a Guest at our Open House and Experience the Toastmasters way of Elevating your Speaking Skills! Free food, Opportunity Drawing Prizes, and Social/Networking Hour. Toastmasters is a non-profit organization that's been proven to improve your communication and leadership skills. Gain more confidence, experience personal growth and meet new friends!
Visit our website: www.toastmasters7.org for more information.
Info
Normal Heights Community Center 4649 Hawley Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92116 View Map
Kensington, Normal Heights, University Heights