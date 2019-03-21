San Diego Toastmasters 7 Open House

Normal Heights Community Center 4649 Hawley Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92116

Be a Guest at our Open House and Experience the Toastmasters way of Elevating your Speaking Skills! Free food, Opportunity Drawing Prizes, and Social/Networking Hour. Toastmasters is a non-profit organization that's been proven to improve your communication and leadership skills. Gain more confidence, experience personal growth and meet new friends!

Visit our website: www.toastmasters7.org for more information.

Normal Heights Community Center 4649 Hawley Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92116 View Map
Kensington, Normal Heights, University Heights
619-905-9277
