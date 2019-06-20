San Diego Toastmasters 7 Table Topics Fundraiser
DiMille\'s Italian Restaurant 3492 Adams Ave., San Diego, San Diego, California 92116
JOIN US FOR A FUN-FILLED NIGHT OF 100% TABLE TOPICS!
We are hosting our first fundraising event in partnership with DiMille's Restaurant.
If you're unfamiliar with Table Topics - it's a long-standing Toastmasters tradition intended to help members develop their ability to organize their thoughts quickly and respond to an impromptu question or topic.
SAVE YOUR APPETITE - HAVE A LATE DINNER AT DIMILLE'S while developing your impromptu speaking skills!
*20% proceeds on all food purchases will go to SDTM7*
ALL MEMBERS AND GUESTS ARE INVITED!
Please RSVP by clicking on event website.
San Diego Toastmasters 7 is club of Toastmasters International, a 501c non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills.