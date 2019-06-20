San Diego Toastmasters 7 Table Topics Fundraiser

JOIN US FOR A FUN-FILLED NIGHT OF 100% TABLE TOPICS!

We are hosting our first fundraising event in partnership with DiMille's Restaurant.

If you're unfamiliar with Table Topics - it's a long-standing Toastmasters tradition intended to help members develop their ability to organize their thoughts quickly and respond to an impromptu question or topic.

SAVE YOUR APPETITE - HAVE A LATE DINNER AT DIMILLE'S while developing your impromptu speaking skills!

*20% proceeds on all food purchases will go to SDTM7*

ALL MEMBERS AND GUESTS ARE INVITED!

Please RSVP by clicking on event website.

San Diego Toastmasters 7 is club of Toastmasters International, a 501c non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills.