San Diego Underground Film Festival

Named as one of the Top 50 Festivals Worth The Entry Fee by MovieMaker Magazine in 2019, San Diego Underground Arts is an artist-run 501(c)3 organization that offers Southern California a nurturing alternative to the mainstream media by promoting experimentation in video, film, and audio based mediums.

Through the practice and knowledge of film and film making techniques, we strive to cultivate a supportive, inclusive, informed, and empowered community for the exhibition of innovative underground media and experimental art.

We hope you enjoy this year's selection of short experimental films, animations, feature films, and expanded cinema performances!