San Diego the Only USA stop of the Extreme Sailing Series™

Renowned for its intense racing, the adrenaline-fuelled Extreme Sailing Series™ returns to San Diego. The only US stop on the action-packed seven-Act global tour will play host to a fleet of elite-level international sailing teams, including the USA squad. This is FREE to the public but there are VIP packages available including one where you can get on one of these boats during a race.

The Flying Phantom Series two-man hydro-foiling catamarans will provide on-water entertainment complementing the GC32 Stadium Racing over the event. Reaching speeds up to 40 knots this is truly extreme sailing.

As well as breathtaking racing, the event will provide shore-side entertainment for the whole family over. Spectators can enjoy live music, entertainment, bars, food stalls and expert commentary of the racing, and also take advantage of the perfect viewing spot from the free-to-enter public Race Village.

Alternatively, spectators can enjoy the Stadium Racing from the comfort of the VIP Extreme Club which offers guests the opportunity to enjoy the event in style. With unrivalled views of the racing, five-star catering, refreshments and exclusive entertainment and behind-the-scenes access, it promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.