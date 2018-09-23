San Diego Walk to End Alzheimer's
Crown Point on Mission Bay La Mancha Dr. and Crown Point Dr., San Diego, California 92109
Join us at San Diego's Walk to End Alzheimer's on September 23rd. Registration is at 8:30am, Walk begins at 10am. Delana from STAR 94.1 and Coe from 101KGB are our 2018 emcees. Activities include the Pad Squad and Friar, a live band, stilt walker, massage, reiki, and Chopper the Biker Dog! Help us raise funds to educate and empower those with dementia, their caregivers and those concerned about Alzheimer's - the third leading cause of death in California. Sign up alz.org/walk
