San Diego Walk to End Alzheimer's

Join us at San Diego's Walk to End Alzheimer's on September 23rd. Registration is at 8:30am, Walk begins at 10am. Delana from STAR 94.1 and Coe from 101KGB are our 2018 emcees. Activities include the Pad Squad and Friar, a live band, stilt walker, massage, reiki, and Chopper the Biker Dog! Help us raise funds to educate and empower those with dementia, their caregivers and those concerned about Alzheimer's - the third leading cause of death in California. Sign up alz.org/walk