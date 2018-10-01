The San Diego Watercolor Society's 38th International Exhibition

The San Diego Watercolor Society presents the 38th International Exhibition featuring the very best of watermedia art from around the world. The exhibition is juried by award-winning artist John Salminen. The exhibit runs October 1-31, 2018 at our Art Gallery in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The Opening Reception is Friday, October 5th from 5-8 pm with 95-100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus wine, food and the fellowship of other art enthusiasts. The Gallery is open every day during October.