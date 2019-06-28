San Diego Whale & Dolphin Watching Tours

San Diego is one of the best locations to watch whales year-round! In summer, the legendary Blue Whales- the largest animals on Earth- commonly feed offshore of the San Diego coast. We often see other species such as Humpback Whales, Fin Whales, Pilot Whales and even Killer Whales on our cruises!

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT DURING SUMMER BLUE WATCHING SEASON (JUNE TO SEPTEMBER)

-4-hour Whale Watching excursion in San Diego

-Opportunity to spot whales, sea lions, dolphins and harbor seals

-An exclusive look at local environmental efforts

-Professional live narration on marine life from our expert captains and volunteer naturalists from the San -Diego Natural History Museum (theNAT)

-Snack bars featuring hot food, full bar and souvenirs

-Climate-controlled indoor seating

-Views of famous San Diego landmarks

WHALE GUARANTEE: IF YOU DON'T SEE A WHALE, WE'LL GIVE YOU A PASS FOR A HORNBLOWER ONE OR TWO HOUR HARBOR TOUR IN SAN DIEGO.

