San Diego Women’s Foundation Grants Celebration

The San Diego Women’s Foundation (SDWF) will hold its 19th Annual Grants Celebration, Images of Impact: Snapshots of Community Change, to honor the impact of its Community Partners and award over $200,000 in support to organizations working to combat human trafficking in the San Diego community. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Museum of Photographic Arts, located at 1649 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101.

The evening is open to the community and will honor the new 2019 grant recipients, highlight the successes of last year’s grant cycle and celebrate the $3.4 million in grants that have been awarded to 91 nonprofit programs in the San Diego region since the establishment of SDWF in 2000. Guests will also hear from musician, inspirational speaker and human trafficking survivor, Buki Domingos, who will perform and share the power of finding your voice.

Sponsors for the 19th Annual Grants Celebration include March & McClennan Agency, Christopher Weil & Company and Dowling & Yahnke. This event is expected to sell out. Tickets cost $35 per person and can be purchased at https://www.sdwomensfoundation.org.