San Diego Yoga Festival

SDYF is an epic yoga festival on the beach in Imperial Beach, San Diego. It is San Diego’s largest yoga festival reaching thousands of holistically-minded (or curious) people! It celebrates humanity and health offering nonstop yoga, meditation and healing classes open to all people, of all ages and all levels of yogic understanding. There is something for people who have never done yoga before, those just beginning, those with a regular practice, and yoga teachers and healers! With classes for kids and even a yoga class for your dog everyone is WELCOME!

The main part of the festival is two days: Saturday and Sunday, March 2 and 3, 2019 from 9:00 AM-6:00 PM where we will have nonstop yoga, music, meditation and the best vending section all on the beach. You can purchase a ticket for 1-class, 1-day or the entire weekend. You can also just walk around the free vending area and experience Reiki, Massage, Sound Healing, cool shopping, and healthy food.