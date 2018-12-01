San Dieguito Art Guild – 8th Annual Holiday Bazaar
Encinitas Community Center 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, California 92024
The San Dieguito Art Guild presents its eighth annual Holiday Bazaar. Come enjoy yummy treats, raffle, silent auction, and art for sale by artists: paintings, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, mosaics, fiber art, cards, prints & more. Admission to the Bazaar and ample parking are free. For more information go to OffTrackGallery.com or call 760-942-3636.
Encinitas Community Center 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, California 92024
