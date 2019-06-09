San Dieguito River Park 30th Anniversary Celebration

The San Dieguito River Park JPA is celebrating 30 years of environmental preservation, recreation and education. Join us for the San Dieguito River Park 15k / 5k / 1k / Tot Trot trail runs! With all of the rain we have had the lake is full, so come run or walk along the beautiful trails adjacent to Lake Hodges. The courses traverse both sides of Interstate 15 along nicely maintained trails with light rolling hills. Courses are well marked with ample aide stations. The event will be professionally timed with live onsite and online results. Visit www.sikesadobe.org to register before prices go up, and don’t forget to enter the discount code: celebrate30years

Following the races, plan to take a tour of the 19th century Sikes Adobe farmhouse, visit the North San Diego Certified Farmers’ Market, enjoy activities at the Community Fair, enjoy live music by the Prairie Sky band, and don’t forget to browse the auction items.

The Community Fair will have over 25 partner organizations in attendance, like the County of San Diego Parks and Recreation department, the cities of San Diego and Escondido, San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, San Diego Archaeological Center, California Wolf Center, California State Parks, Project Wildlife, San Diego Tracking Team, San Diego Mountain Biking Association, KS Nature Photography, Sierra Club, and many more!

The San Dieguito River Park JPA is responsible for creating a natural open space park in the San Dieguito River Valley. The River Park’s focused planning area is 92,000 acres and extends from the ocean at Del Mar to Volcan Mountain in Julian. The San Dieguito River Park JPA was formed as a separate agency on June 12, 1989, by the County of San Diego and the Cities of Del Mar, Escondido, Poway, San Diego, and Solana Beach. It was empowered to acquire, plan, design, improve, operate, and maintain the San Dieguito River Park. The goals for the River Park are preservation, interpretation, and public access to the varied natural and cultural resources of the river valley.