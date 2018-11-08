San Onofre: Countdown to Disaster!

Please attend this very important presentation by the Public Watchdogs about the nuclear waste issue at San Onofre. There will be time for questions from the audience.

Southern California Edison began burying millions of pounds of radioactive nuclear waste on the beach on the night of the blood moon eclipse; January 31st.

Edison’s radioactive nuclear burial has been abruptly stopped: First in March, when SCE disclosed that four of its 73 stainless steel storage cans may have broken bolts that are an essential component in the passive cooling system that stops. Second in August, a result of a near 18 foot can drop containing approximately the equivalent Cesium 137 of Chernobyl that prompted a Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) inspection to call it a ‘near miss’ nuclear accident.

Even a fall of a few inches could have precipitated a regional nuclear disaster requiring the evacuation of nearby communities. Thank goodness David Fritch a San Onofre Safety Officer, described in a public meeting how a fully loaded canister packed with deadly radioactive nuclear fuel assemblies nearly dropped 18 feet.

Presented by Public Watchdogs

In conjunction with North County Climate Change Alliance