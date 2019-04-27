The Sand Box

A family friendly, all ages drag show in the gallery featuring queens performing for the very first time alongside of seasoned local performers Misty Skyes, Loya and Friidae.

Free event. Donations accepted to support the performers [Drag is not cheap, Honey!). Seating first come, first serve.

Interested in performing? Performers will be expected to have a routine prepared, bring their performance music on a flash drive, be dressed to impress and arrive earlier in the day to meet with our producers for insider tips and make up suggestions. Limited wigs for the performance may be available. Contact us for details.