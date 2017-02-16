SANDcamp 2017 is three days of Drupal community goodness running from Thursday February 16 through Saturday February 18. Drupal (drupal.org) is an open-source content management system for building websites such as comic-con.org, whiteHouse.gov, and thousands more. SANDcamp 2017 is the ninth straight year of the annual San Diego Drupal camp that brings together training, Drupal experts, and San Diego's best and brightest talent for three days of learning, sharing, and teaching.