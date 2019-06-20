Sanford Burnham Prebys Insights: Immunology—New Approaches to Autoimmune Diseases

There are more than 100 autoimmune diseases; including Crohn’s disease, Psoriasis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Lupus and Type 1 diabetes, to name only a few. The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association reports that 50 million Americans suffer from autoimmune disease.

Ever wonder how cutting-edge scientific research can lead to cures and pioneering treatments for patients? Autoimmune research breakthroughs over the last decade have made this one of the most promising areas of new discovery.

Join us as we explore the impact of medical research on the future of human health as we host an exciting, unique speaker series: SBP Insights.

Scientists, doctors, patients and pharma come together for a panel discussion on the latest discoveries in autoimmune disease, followed by a Q&A session.

Speakers include:

Carl F. Ware, Ph.D. Director, Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases Center. Professor, Immunity and Pathogenesis Program. Director, Laboratory of Molecular Immunology at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute

Hal Hoffman, M.D. Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine. Chief, Division of Allergy, Immunology, and Rheumatology UC San Diego and Rady Children’s Hospital of San Diego

Angela Durazo. Formula 4 Race Car Driver, First Female to Compete in the United States F4 Championships, Former Para-Pro Triathlete, 2X Award-Winning Actress